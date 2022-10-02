Hapur (UP): Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said he has a soft corner towards the national president of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Jayant Singh Chaudhary, while declaring that he does not plan on contesting any elections after his tenure comes to an end. "Jayant is the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh and I have a soft corner for him. I don't plan on contesting any elections in the future, but the party I believe in has my full support," the Governor said while speaking to a group of reporters on Saturday here.

Malik, who arrived in Ubarpur village of the district on Saturday, to attend a family function, described the Rashtriya Lok Dal as his own party. He further said he originally planned to go to Shamli with Jayant on the previous day, but could not go as the city is currently under Section 144. "We have to cancel the plan. But we will soon go there together," he reassured. Further reiterating that he has no plans to enter the election fray and any speculations about the same are baseless, Malik clarified that his only plans are to write a book on Kashmir.