Jaipur (Rajasthan): Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, known for his controversial remarks, lambasted the Union government for not working in favour of farmers' welfare in the country. While speaking during a function in Jaipur, Malik also made a blistering attack on Ambani and Adani corporate houses.

"When the protesting farmers were dying on the street, I was prepared to put in my papers. At that time, I had an audience with the Prime Minister. I had then told the Prime Minister to resolve the issue. But, he didn't listen to my warnings. Ultimately, the government was forced to roll back three black farm laws with an apology," he said.

Also read: 'PM was very arrogant, said 'did farmers die for me'?', says Satya Pal Malik

"Post-retirement, I have decided to fight for the cause of farmers. The protesting farmers fought for repealing three black farm laws and they were successful in achieving their goal. Now, the time has come to fight for MSP. If the law is not made on the MSP, then the farmers in the country will be on a warpath," he said.

The Meghalaya Governor added: "Airports, railways, and shipyards are being sold to a particular industrialist. Adani has constructed a huge godown at Panipat in Haryana for stockpiling of grains purchased from farmers at a lower rate and later selling them at higher prices". He told farmers to raze down such warehouses.