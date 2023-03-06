Hyderabad: The second straight tenure of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will begin on Monday with the swearing-in ceremony. The number of MLAs backing the Conrad K Sangma-led coalition rose to 45 with two major regional parties the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) extending their support to the NPP-led alliance.

Both the parties were in alliance with NPP during the previous term of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. The BJP which has won two seats, the Hill State People's Democratic Party which has two legislators and two Independents have already extended support to the NPP.

Sangma's NPP won as many as 26 seats in the recently concluded elections. The UDP won 11 seats in the elections, and the PDF two. "I, on behalf of the parliamentary party of the United Democratic Party, do hereby extend support for government formation," UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh said in the letter submitted to the NPP supremo.

The former speaker met Sangma at his residence. PDF working president Banteidor Lyngdoh and president Gavin Mylliemngap also met Sangma and handed over their letter of support to him. Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government. The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people, Sangma tweeted sharing the letters of support and pictures from the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, D Shira was sworn in as Pro-term Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. In the special assembly session convened for the oath-taking ceremony of MLAs, Shira will administer the oath of office to the newly elected legislators.

According to the Assembly Secretariat, the new House which has 59 members will be adjourned after its first sitting on March 6. The Assembly will meet again on March 9 for the election of Speaker.