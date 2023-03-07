Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was sworn into office for the second consecutive term by Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose saffron party is a junior partner in the Conrad Sangma alliance was also present at the swearing-in ceremony. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present.

The NPP's former partners in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, the People's Democratic Front (PDF) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) came in support of Conrad Sangma on March 4 and 5 respectively raising the total number of MLAs backing the outgoing CM to 45. The UDP won 11 seats in the elections, and the PDF two.

The BJP which won two seats in the Assembly elections this time had earlier extended their support to Sangma. The Sangma coalition also had the support of two MLAs from the Hill State People's Democratic Party and two Independents. Sangma's NPP won 26 seats in this election.

"I, on behalf of the parliamentary party of the United Democratic Party, do hereby extend support for government formation," UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh said in the letter submitted to the NPP supremo. The former speaker met Sangma at his residence.

Also read: Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma government 2.0 to be sworn in tomorrow; MLAs to take oath today

PDF working president Banteidor Lyngdoh and president Gavin Mylliemngap also met Sangma and handed over their letter of support to him. "Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government. The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people," Sangma tweeted sharing the letters of support.

Earlier on Saturday, D Shira was sworn in as the Pro-term Speaker in the Assembly. He will be administer the oath of office to the newly elected legislators in a special assembly session. The new House which has 59 members will be adjourned after its first sitting on March 6, the Assembly Secretariat said. The Assembly will meet again on March 9 to elect the Speaker.

Sangma's party came second-in-line after the Congress in the 2018 Meghalaya legislative assembly election. His party needed 30 seats to form the government. The NPP allied with other regional parties and staked claim to form the government by having the support of 34 MLAs. His Meghalaya Democratic Alliance included 19 from his own party, six from the United Democratic Party, four from People's Democratic Front, two each from Hill State People's Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, and an independent.