Hyderabad: Making an elaborate arrangement for the results in Meghalaya, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up 13 counting centres for the counting of votes scheduled on Thursday for the Meghalaya assembly elections which were held on February 27. Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful and transparent counting process.

According to sources in the ECI, the poll body has deployed a large number of personnel for the security of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) strong room, where the EVMs used for the polling will be kept until the counting day. The counting centres have been set up in various locations across the state, including in West Garo Hills district, which has 11 assembly constituencies. The counting centre in this district has been set up in the Dakopgre area.

In addition to the security arrangements at the counting centres, elaborate measures have been implemented across Meghalaya to ensure that the counting day passes off peacefully. ECI has made it clear that it will not tolerate any kind of violence or malpractice during the counting process. The Superintendent of Police of the South West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya has announced the vehicle arrangement for today.

Traffic will be controlled, and vehicles coming from Mawkyrwat will be diverted from Lad Sakwang via Pyndensakwang-Sakwang to Jakrem. Entry from Lad Sakwang to the DC Office will be restricted, and vehicles heading towards Mawkyrwat from Jakrem will be diverted from Lad Mawthawpdah via Sakwang-Pyndensakwang to Mawkyrwat due to entry restrictions on Jakrem to Laitmawsiang.

NPP supremo Conrad K Sangma is contesting from the South Tura constituency where he locked horns with militant-turned-BJP leader Bernard Marak. Leader of Opposition and TMC leader Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats – Songsak and Tikrikilla while his wife D D Shira is also in the fray. The tenure of the 10th Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to end on March 15 2023. With the results of the election set to be announced by today evening, the newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly will have around two weeks to form the government and elect a new Chief Minister.

The ECI has also conducted scrutiny in the presence of observers, returning officers, and agents of political parties, and no issues have been raised. This is a reassuring sign that the electoral process has been conducted smoothly and that the results will be a true reflection of the will of the people of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya assembly elections saw an impressive turnout, with 85.17 per cent of the voters exercising their franchise. This is a significant improvement over the previous election in 2018 when the voter turnout was 75.58 per cent. The high voter turnout is an indication of the growing awareness and enthusiasm among the people of Meghalaya for the democratic process.

The counting of votes will be closely watched by political parties and observers across the country, as the results will have a significant impact on the political landscape of Meghalaya. The ECI has ensured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a fair and transparent counting process, and it is now up to the people of Meghalaya to decide who will govern their state for the next five years.

