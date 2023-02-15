Shillong (Meghalaya): BJP National President JP Nadda released BJP’s manifesto for Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. The manifesto outlines the party’s vision for the poll-bound state. While addressing the media during the manifesto launch event, JP Nadda said that the 7th pay commission in Meghalaya will be implemented.

He said, “We will implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and the salaries of the government employees will be disbursed in time. We have decided that we will increase the amount paid to farmers by Rs 2,000 annually under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. We will give a bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child, and provide free education to girls from kindergarten to post-graduation.”

The party has also promised to launch a support scheme of financial assistance of Rs 24,000 annually to dependant widows and single mothers to empower them. "Two LPG cylinders annually will be given to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries," Nadda added. Elections will be held in Meghalaya on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.