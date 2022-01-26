Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has been diagnosed with corona positive for the second time. He tweeted on Wednesday that he has tested positive for Covid 19 with mild symptoms.

Presently, he has been quarantining at his home. Chiranjeevi requested in a tweet that the people who came in contact with him over the last few days should get themselves tested.

Earlier, he was affected by corona for the first time a year ago.

Chiranjeevi's movie 'Acharya' is ready for release in theatres but due to the corona pandemic, it had been postponed till April 1. His ongoing projects are Godfather, Bhola Shankar.

