Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparedness and response mechanism of all the stakeholder departments for the annual Amarnath Yatra at the Unified Command Meeting on Friday. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary and senior security officials of the Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, CRPF, BSF and others. The 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra will start on June 30 and conclude on August 11. The Yatra is being conducted after a gap of two years as it was suspended in the wake of Covid pandemic.

Read: Temperatures drop in Amarnath ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The officers briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the overall security situation and discussed arrangements for the Yatra. The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the telecom connectivity, healthcare, fire safety, power and water supply, weather forecasting, anchor management, sanitation, housing and disaster management. The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed the arrangements in providing basic amenities for the pilgrims. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the Army and Central Armed Police Force, have made security arrangements for all the pilgrims and service providers. The Lieutenant Governor also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Shri Amarnath G Shrine Board (SASB) and other departments for the peaceful conduct of the annual pilgrimage trip.

"The government is committed to providing the best facilities for the pilgrims," he said adding that arrangements have been improved over the years, including all the necessary facilities like traffic management, health, communication and water treatment. "We are aware of health issues on account of high altitude and have an adequate number of oxygen cylinders, medical beds, doctors and nursing staff deployed to deal with any kind of emergency,” he said. The CEO of Shri Amarnath G Shrine Board also briefed the meeting about the services they would offer for the convenience of the pilgrims.