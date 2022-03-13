New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday began the two-day visit to the national capital, as he's scheduled to meet the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, to discuss the government formation in the state.

Adityanath will also call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. He is also slated to meet the BJP chief J P Nadda and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. Discussion on the names of probable faces in the new state Cabinet is likely to be on the top agenda during the deliberations of Adityanath with the top brass of the BJP.

According to the party sources, Adityanath is likely to meet the Prime Minister at around 5 pm today at his residence. Yogi will also visit the party headquarters and meet the leaders. He will meet Santhosh at around 1 pm which will be followed by the meeting with the Vice President at around 3 pm. Adityanath is expected to meet Nadda at around 6 pm.

This is Adityanath's first visit to the national capital after winning the second Assembly elections in a row in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI