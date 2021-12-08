New Delhi: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that a decision needs to be made on 160 tractors of farmers seized by the police while leaving for the meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday.

"Some of our tractors got vandalized during the protest, we will discuss the issue in the meeting as well," said Tikait. On a question regarding Gurnam Singh Charuni talking of ending agitation, Rakesh said he is not aware of the statement.

"Our five-member panel to hold talks with the government on the pending demands of the protesting farmers. The five-member panel has farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, and Yudhvir Sing. But only giving assurance will not work, government first has to take back cases lodged against farmers, and only then after protest will be called off," said Rakesh Tikait.

Once a decision was made on calling off the protest, even after that it will take at least 8 days for farmers to clear the protest site.

Earlier on Tuesday also a meeting of SKM leaders was held for making a decision of calling off the protest but the leaders failed to make a common ground as some leaders wanted clarifications and amendments on some points in the proposal made by the Union Home Ministry. However, the majority of the farmers are in favor of calling off the stir.

Now, it's expected that in today's meeting a decision will be taken by farmers over the ongoing issue.

Read Farmers' Protest: SKM seeks clarity on govt's proposal to take final call on ending agitation