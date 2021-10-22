New Delhi: Social activist Yogendra Yadav who has been suspended from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said he visited the house of a BJP worker killed in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence to share their grief since it is part of the Indian culture.

Yogendra Yadav was on Thursday suspended from SKM for a month after he visited the residence of BJP member Shubham Mishra who lost his life during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Yadav said, "To share the misery of even those who are your sworn enemies is in line with humanity and Indian culture. I met families of the farmers and the journalist killed in the same incident before moving on to meet the family of the BJP worker."

"In any movement, collective opinion prevails above individual understanding. I am sorry that I did not talk to other comrades of SKM before taking this decision. I respect the collective decision-making process of the SKM and gladly accept the disciplinary action against me. I will continue to work more diligently than ever for the success of this historic peasant movement," he further said.

BKU media in charge confirmed that SKM took the decision of suspending Yadav for his visit to a BJP worker's residence to offer condolences to his family on October 12.