Kozhikode: A village man with long hair who, as per his own words, could not even speak proper Malayalam, Chandran alias hippy Chandran, has grown to be a delight for music lovers in Kozhikode. Chandran is not an ordinary instrument player. He plays three instruments -- a mouth organ, a keypad, and a guitar -- together at the same time with a unique set of instruments that he has made himself. He developed when he worked for a circus company and toured across India.

Meet 'Three-in-One Chandran' from Kozhikode, man who plays three instruments together

Popular for his skill in playing all three instruments together, he is also known as a three-in-one Chandran. Chandran's concerts are usually a single-man symphony. Coming from meagre family background, Chandran fought to follow his passion even when musical instruments were a far-fetched dream for commoners. He was first got introduced to the harmonium at a young age. "My elder brother used to play the harmonium and we had one at our home. When I started running my fingers over it, my brothers used to say there is a rhythm in what I played. That was my beginning," said Chandran.

Chandran later learned the basic lessons of guitar from a foreigner, Dani Mong -- who was a guitarist and got introduced to Chandran at his brother's harmonium repair shop in Kozhikode. Dani Mong, who was also an expert in making guitars, invited Chandran to his house to start his lessons on Guitar. Chandran thus got a two-in-one teacher who taught him to play and to make the instrument. Later when the hippy culture grasped the world in the 1970s, Chandran too started growing his hair and started wearing the famous bell-bottom pants. Eranhipalam Vadakkechery Vayal CK Chandran thus became 'Hippy Chandran'.

Chandran then eventually went on to become a regular at star hotels in Kozhikode and was a lead guitarist for many musical groups. Chandran later joined the Amar circus, which proved to be a turning point in Chandran's life. From there, there was no going back for this naive villager who rapidly turned into a professional musician who also mastered many languages.

"A local friend asked me to join Amar circus, telling me that I would get better finger strength and that I could also learn many languages. I joined the circus at Jaipur. I was worried about playing for the circus but I learnt it. When other musicians took a break during the show, I was asked to chip in as well. I learnt to play all three instruments together while I was working with them," he said.

During circus shows, Chandran started to play more than one instrument and then designed a device where he could play the mouth organ while playing the guitar simultaneously. Later, Chandran designed another device where he could play the keyboard with his foot. And that's how Chandran became the 'Three-in-one Chandran'.

Chandran currently continues to play in hotels and music programmes. However, as technology has taken over, reducing the need for individual instruments and musicians for a musical ensemble, Chandran too is struggling to get enough programmes. He is consequently teaching guitar to children and is known as an accomplished trainer for college children who participate in University festivals.