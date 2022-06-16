Janjgir/Champa (Chhattisgarh): Rahul Sahu of Janjgir Champa district in Chhattisgarh was rescued from the borewell after a 104-hour-long operation on Tuesday night due to the relentless efforts of the rescue team involved in the operation. As many as 500 personnel, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, State government, local police and the district administration, carried out the massive rescue operation on June 10 evening. Sahu fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block, around 2 pm on Friday while playing. He was stuck at the depth of around 60 feet.

The brave warriors of 'Mission Rahul' have managed to pull him out to safety from the borewell. Raipur Cake Tonlide Infra Limited expert Bhavesh Saha, who is working on the tunnel, said that "After digging a parallel 63 feet deep trench on the side of the bore, the work of making the tunnel to reach the bore beneath started. If there was no rock, Rahul would have come out two days earlier. The team thereby resorted to smaller machines and manual techniques to dig through the rock to reach the child. Meanwhile, a pipeline was also installed to facilitate oxygen supply to the boy. After about 104 hours of continuous efforts, the boy was rescued out of the borewell."

Raipur Cake Tonlide Infra Ltd personnel Imran and Dhawal Mehta, who were a part of the rescue team, said, "Digging a tunnel for an open underground pipeline and installing a system is one thing. But, if a stone is found lying beside the pipeline, then it can only be taken out by blasting it. The rescue operation in this way remains very challenging."

"It was a completely a new experience for us. Because there were many precautions and challenges in this work since a child's life was involved inside it. It was not an easy task and we could not afford to be reckless. To safely break the dolomite rocks to make a tunnel inside we have measured every step carefully," Mehta added. NDRF rescue team workers Anjarul and Murfal Haq, both were taking out the dust, stone pieces and debris coming out of the drill machine inside the tunnel.

On the night of June 14, at around 9.40 pm, Rahul's foot was seen while digging the tunnel. After this, on the instructions of the officers, Anjarul got down under the bore by putting on his safety belt. Going there he took Rahul out of the hole and put on a safety belt and then took him out. Anjarul and Murfal Haq said, "The bore in which Rahul was trapped is 60 feet deep. His hands and feet were submerged in water. During this, Rahul was trapped in it for five days and his legs were folded."