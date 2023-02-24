Gwalior: Gwalior is synonymous with the Scindia family in Madhya Pradesh. But, the unique headgear (Pagadi) worn by the royal family on special occasions and festivals have an interesting history to it. The turban carries a Rajasthani style and a Muslim family for the last five generations have been involved in stitching the turban for the Scindias.

Turban worn by the Scindias always hogged the limelight. Notably, the makers of this royal headgear belong to the Muslim family. The fifth-generation member, Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed, makes the headgear for the Scindia family. The Scindia family wears only the turban made by Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed of Gwalior city. Perfectionist Rafiq is always remembered by the Scindia family for his work.

Even at the age of 75, his eye never misses the fine stitching work while making the turbans for the Scindias. Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed strives for perfection. His work and mastery over making turban speak volumes. Hence, Scindias did not opt for other turban makers. Be it festivals or any auspicious occasions, the Scindias wear the headgear without fail.

Also read: Galaxy of leaders attend the wedding ceremony of Congress leader Jitendra Singh's daughter at Alwar

Rafiq Ahmed, says "Earlier, our ancestors were living in Ujjain. We were brought to Gwalior by the Scindias several decades ago. Since then we are making turbans for the royal family. I receive a salary from the Scindia family. Besides, we get all kinds of help from the royal family. The special clothes for making turban are also provided by the royal family."