Hyderabad: Mountaineering requires a lot of physical stamina and mental strength. Mountaineers have to face different kinds of weather conditions. Defying the challenges, Virat Chandra, a seven-year-old boy from Tirumalgherry of Secunderabad scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain of Africa at such a tender age. Recognising his achievement, the Central government recently felicitated him with the Bal Shakti Puraskar award.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Virat and his parents Telukunta Sarath Chandra and Madhavi spoke about the wonder kid's early passion for mountaineering, his academics and future plans to achieve the 7-summit feat. Virat said that he was inspired by one of the mountaineers in his family and discussed his interest in mountaineering with his parents. They approached coach Bharat Tammineni.

The seven-year-old, who never left his parents or home, was determined to scale the highest peak in his first mountaineering attempt. He realised his dream in March 2021. Kilimanjaro is Africa’s tallest mountain at 5,895 metres.

The temperature at the base of the mountain would be 40 degrees C, but as one keeps going upwards, the temperature drops to minus degrees. Despite the adverse weather conditions, Virat’s parents accompanied him halfway through the peak till 3,720 metres. They motivated him with stories and encouraging words.

Virat completed the rest of his journey with his coach Bharat. He became one of the youngest to have achieved this feat by scaling the mountain in six-and-a-half days. He underwent rigorous training for a month before setting out for the mountaineering.

Virat’s parents have worked equally hard to make their son realise his dream. They, too, became mountaineers to accompany him. While they stopped at the base camp, Virat finished the task with his coach. Virat’s father Sarath said that they encouraged their son to undergo strict training.

Madhavi added that children could do wonders with parents’ support. While following his passion for mountaineering, Virat has not let his academics suffer and is a bright student, who excels at academics and extracurricular activities alike. He wants to become an entrepreneur like his father.

Once the international travel restrictions are removed, he aims at scaling Mount Kosciuszko in Australia. The young mountaineer is confident of achieving the Seven Summits feat too.