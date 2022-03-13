Srinagar: With the decline in Covid-19 cases, production houses from tinsel town are returning to Kashmir valley for shootings, a music video - 'Hum ko na Mohabbat Karne do' (Don't let us love) - is being shot in the valley under the banner of Panorama Music. Taha Shah Badusha and Helly Shah, the main leads in the video, speak to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview. The two actors spoke at length about their personal lives, work and the music video being shot in the valley.

Taha, who plays the lead in the video and has previously acted in 'Luv Ka The End' film, Beqaboo series and Ay Savera music video, said that the video he is currently working on is a love story. "My last project was based on a relationship between a mother and child while the project I am currently working on, is based on how far one will go for the love of his life," added Taha.

Taha said his co-star Helly is “quiet professional” and hoped to "work together on the big screen soon."

On the work front, Taha said he has done a “lot of work in the last two years” including a couple of films and a drama series. The promotion of all of them is about to start while a few more projects are about to start as well, he said.

Talking about her acting career, Helly said it happened to her by chance, unlike Taha who was grabbed by his mother and dropped at the door of an acting school. "One day my dad's friend took me to an audition and everything went on so smoothly that I was myself amazed," she recalled.

"I'm very serious about my work. I think a lot. I want to do something unique and there are a lot of things that are being worked on," she added.

Helly said coming to Kashmir was her dream “but three or four days are not enough to enjoy the valley”. The launch of the maiden J&K Film Policy-2021 by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has incentivized film shootings in the union territory.

