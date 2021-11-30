New Delhi: After resigning from the post of CEO of the globally renowned microblogging site, Twitter-founder Jack Dorsey has passed on the baton to IIT Bombay alumnus Parag Agarwal. The Indian origin technocrat has been the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Twitter where he started as an engineer.

Born in Mumbai, Parag did his schooling at the Atomic Energy Central School. His mother is a retired school teacher while his father was employed in the Department of Atomic Energy where he held senior positions there.

Agarwal earned his B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from the IIT. He then moved to Stanford University, California where he enrolled for a PhD, and was recruited by Twitter while he was pursuing his academic doctoral degree. He had successfully defended his PhD.

IIT Bombay celebrated the news with a tweet. "Congratulations to our alumnus Dr. Parag Agrawal for being appointed the new CEO of Twitter. Dr. Agrawal obtained his B.Tech. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2005. He started working at Twitter in 2011 & became the CTO in 2017. #iitb," the premier institute's verified handle wrote in Twitter.

Dorsey's favourite Parag reached the topmost position at Twitter in just 10 years. He was made the CTO of the company in 2017. As the CTO he had worked diligently on machine learning and was leading Twitter's Blue Sky initiative from the front. Blue Sky aims to create an open decentralized standard for social media.

Last night Parag put out a tweet expressing his gratitude towards Jack Dorsey. He shared that when he joined Twitter there were fewer than 1000 employees. Over time he had been through many ups and downs and has been a witness to how Twitter has impacted all our lives.

Parag Agarwal had been friends with renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal. After being appointed as the CEO, Shreya Ghoshal put out a tweet congratulating him.

Back in 2010, Shreya had tweeted saying that she found another childhood friend in Parag who is a foodie, a traveller and a Stanford scholar as well. Parag had also shared a photo with Shreya Ghosal on social media and he wrote that Shreya is quite an influential person.

Indian CEOs at the helm

Here is a brief snapshot of some Indian CEOs who are at the helm of corporate and tech giants in the US.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, attended Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, and did electrical engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka. Nadella then shifted to the US for an M.S. degree in computer science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Sundar Pichai, helming Google's parent company Alphabet, earned a degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur and an M.S. degree in material science and engineering from Stanford. He followed this with an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Indra Nooyi, Chairperson of Pepsico until 2019, has a Bachelor's degree in physics, chemistry and maths from Madras Christian College and a post graduate diploma in management (PGDBM) from IIM Calcutta. In 1978, Nooyi attended Yale where she earned a Master's degree in public and private management.

Like Nadella, Shantanu Narayen, Adobe Inc. CEO since 2018, attended Hyderabad Public School. His electronics and communication engineering degree was at the University College of Engineering, Osmania. He moved for a Master's degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. An MBA came next from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

IBM Group CEO, Arvind Krishna had his schooling at Stones Anglo Indian School, Coonoor, and St Joseph's Academy, Dehradun. A BTech in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur came next, followed by a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Sanjay Mehrotra, boss of Micron and co-founder of SanDisk, started with Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in New Delhi. He transferred mid-way from BITS Pilani to attend Berkley for a Bachelor's and Master's degree in electrical engineering and computer science at the age of just 21 years. In 2009, Mehrotra attended a Stanford Graduate School of Business executive education programme.

Vikram Pandit, CEO of Citigroup until October 2012, started from Bishop Cotton School in Nagpur but completed his schooling at the Dadar Parsee Youths Assembly High School in Mumbai. He moved to the US at the age of 16 years and attended Columbia for the entire academic track thereafter. This included an undergraduate programme, a B.S. and M.S. in electrical engineering, and a turn to economics and finance for an MBA and PhD in finance.

Nikesh Arora, Chairman of Palo Alto Networks Inc, attended Airforce School in New Delhi and then IIT Benaras for his electrical engineering. He then did an MBA from Northeastern University.

Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman of Mastercard, is part of the Hyderabad Public School club followed by economics at St Stephen's College in Delhi. He then went to IIM Ahmedabad for a PGDBM.

Ashok Vemuri, the former CEO of Conduent Inc and IGATE, received a Bachelor's degree in physics from St Stephen's College, New Delhi, and then did his PGDBM from IIM Ahmedabad.

Victor Menezes, helmed Citibank, and has an electrical engineering degree from IIT Mumbai followed by an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

