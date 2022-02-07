Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): She began playing chess at the age of six. Before turning ten, she had won a dozen titles. Discouraging remarks by friends and neighbours did not affect her spirit and now she is the Woman International Master (WIM) of India. Meet Bommini Mounika Akshaya from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur who is on the path of becoming one of the best chess players in the country.

Mounika’s parents are teachers by profession, who used to play chess at home during leisure time. Even as a child, Mounika would keenly observe the game. Her parents taught her chess and the basic moves that they knew. Soon, Mounika grasped the strategies and started beating people much older than her. That's when her parents knew that they had birthed a chess prodigy.

Without wasting much time, her parents sent her to a professional chess class and she soon began participating in district and state-level competitions. She won bronze at the Under-7 state-level tournament held at Tanuku, West Godavari district. However, Mounika's talent alone wasn't enough for her to succeed in the game. Chess is a costly game that involves travelling to inter-state and international tournaments. But her parents were simpletons, trying to keep the family afloat with a meagre salary.

Lack of financial means or the relatives' prodding 'Why does your girl need an expensive game' did not stop her parents from trying. They realised Mounika's talent for what it was and made a lot of sacrifices to send her to international tournaments. In return, Mounika put her heart and soul into the game to become the International Master of India.

She dreams of being a Grandmaster someday and she is confident with the training she takes from Master Swayams Mishra and Shyam Sunder. Currently, a second-year BTech student at KLN college, Mounika's education was funded by Bhashyam Educational Institutions up to intermediate.

“Studies and chess are both important to me. I practice during the weekends. Initially, my mother used to accompany me to international tourneys, which meant double expenses. So, I have been travelling alone during the last year”, says Mounika.

Even though she has won tens of international titles to bring fame to the country, Mounika still has to wait for sponsorships for participating in international matches. Mounika’s parents wish the government would recognize their child’s talent and support her.

