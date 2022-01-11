Srinagar (J&K): Copper has a unique significance in the history, culture, and tradition of Kashmir whether it is a wedding or any other auspicious occasion, copper utensils and other items are the most preferred gifts.

Traditionally, only utensils were made of copper, but Muhammad Aslam, a resident of the Khanaka area of ​​Srinagar city, has adopted a unique method to blend modernity with tradition in this work. Instead of traditional utensils, he started making bangles, flowers, boats, and other decorative items.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Aslam said, "I have been involved in this work for the last three decades. My father also used to work in copper but I took a different approach to make this work popular. I can make any kind of image in copper. Initially, orders used to come from all over the country, now they also come from foreign countries," he added.

"You know the state of the economy at the moment. The way people used to shop, they don't do it anymore. People have a limited budget these days which is affecting our work. I have participated in craft exhibitions in Jammu and Kashmir and outside. I got a lot of appreciation and praise but that didn't translate into a surge in income," he said.

Although Aslam is associated with Craft Development Institute, the National Institute of Fashion Technology, and other institutions for the innovation and revival of the art, but despite that, he is yet to be honored by the state or center government. "Administration and my friends suggested me to apply for the awards but I never got time to do that owing to my busy schedule. I feel promoting this art and successful innovation is my actual award," he said, adding, "I am training youth in different institutions and believe that the future will be golden for this art."

The administration is also considering giving stipends to both the teacher and the student, Aslam feels this step will be "fruitful".