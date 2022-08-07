Srinagar: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Dilip Singh Rana aka 'The Great Khali' is known to all. However, very few know Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan from Kashmir, a close friend of 'The Great Khali' from his early days in wrestling and bodybuilding.

The duo trained under the same coach, Late Dr Randhir Hasteer at an academy in Punjab back in the 90s. During their training period, a very deep understanding developed between the two which grew into friendship over the years. While Khali overpowered many wrestlers in WWE, including Undertaker and Batista, due to his tall stature and immense strength, Khan disappeared from the scene despite being talented.

While talking to ETV Bharat, wrestler Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, who has returned to the field as a coach and mentor for young bodybuilders now, talked a great deal about the ups and downs of 25 years of his life and career. "My journey began at the age of 15, first learning judo to satisfy my hunger for fitness and later joining a gym and also getting trained with the late Ben Wider who is known as a bodybuilding expert," he said.

Khan joined the Punjab National School of Bodybuilding where he met Khali, who was then known as Dilip Singh Rana. "I became the North India Bodybuilding runner-up and Mr Kashmir," he said. Talking about the reason why he disappeared from the limelight despite making a name for himself in bodybuilding for 25 years, Khan said:

“I was away from bodybuilding for the last nine years, due to lack of financial support following which I became a medical representative. I had to do a job. All the people who had trained with me went ahead and I was left behind, though my coach Dr. Randhir Hastir helped a lot during that time, but I lost because of my own fault."

Khan added, "But now I am back in my world and I train and organise competitions for the youth. Apart from that I am the president of World Fitness Federation India and Powerlifting India and I am trying to train our youth too and provide them a level playing field." Looking back at his awards and trophies, he said, "I'm alive with those memories. Now I'm back in bodybuilding and reconnecting with my old contacts so that our future stars get well trained."