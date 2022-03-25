Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Ghanshyam, a resident of Sakri village, 10 kilometers away from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, everyday ventures out of his home to make both ends meet. Instead of seeking alms, he honed his skills to eke out his livelihood. The differently-abled Ghanshyam can imitate or generate sounds of different bird species and others. Among the family of four, including his old mother, two brothers left Ghanshyam and their mother.

As an obedient son Ghanshyam took his old mother along with him. He now takes care of his mother. Earlier, his mother used to go out for menial jobs. But, Ghanshyam prevented her from going out to earn livelihood. Now, he is shouldering his mother's responsibility.

Differently-abled Ghanshyam from Bilaspur creates magic with his vocal chords

Ghanshyam lost his father during his early childhood. Brothers started maintaining a distance from him after the demise of their father. Their lone sister was married. So, the onus came on Ghanshyam to take care of his mother. Ghanshyam opted to make money in a dignified manner, instead of going for begging. He honed his talent to eke out his livelihood.

Mother of Ghanshyam said, they are living in a penury. "We didn't get any help from the administration. We didn't carry ration cards or health cards." Ghanshyam also talking about his abject poverty, said, "I made several rounds to MLA of the area, ward councilor, and officers. But, they didn't listen to our problem."