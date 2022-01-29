Raipur: He is a cop with grit and determination, who fought against Maoists, despite posing a threat from them. Meet Inspector Laxman Kewat of Mohla- Manpur Police Station, he has so far eliminated 42 Maoists in 100 encounters. That is the reason why he is called an 'Encounter Specialist'.

Laxman Kewat was posted as a constable in 2007 in the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh. After that, he became a sub-inspector in 2012 under the One Time Promotion Policy. The first posting was in Bijapur, which was considered the most sensitive district.

Laxman Kewat, says "I worked in Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur and Abujhmad areas and the geographical conditions of each place are different; there have been different strategies in each area. Right now posed in Rajnandgaon, there has been a different strategy here, too.

End to Naxalism only through development

''I have been living in the Maoist-hit areas for the past 10 years. The villagers there are being sandwiched between the Maoists and the police. Surrendered Maoists and their sympathisers opined that police cannot root out Maoists with the help of guns only. It is ironic that Maoist infested areas have been deprived of roads, electricity, health facilities, medicines and education. The government and officials are making continuous efforts to provide the facilities in those areas. But, Maoists damage the roads, destroy the power poles. For this, security in those areas is more important."

How will you gear up for the encounter?

"We assess the situation. Because going 30-40 km in a dense forest and then returning is a tough task. We chalk out plans before venturing out. We also see where we can land the helicopter over there. Along with that, from where will the force come from providing medical facilities. Whether there is water at that place or not, when you move a large contingent, then there will be a lot of water problems. If a snake-scorpion bites us while sleeping at night, what will we do? After considering all these aspects, we venture out to take part in the encounter.''

Challenges in the Maoists operation

Each season has its own different challenges in the Maoist operation. At such times, we have to put our lives at risk and carry out the operation by crossing rivers and streams. The challenges are different in the summer season. During that time, either we have to carry water or identify such places where we can fetch water. We should also keep in mind that Maoists also search for such places. They assume that the police force will face a water shortage after some time and attack them when they come out. They keep on trying to plant bombs and harm the security forces. Keeping all these in mind, we carry out the Maoist operations.''

During summer, if there is no water in any area, then Maoists do not even live in that area because they also need water. For this reason, we also do not focus on those areas much. So, we choose those places where Maoists are more likely to live. That's where we do more searching. The strategy of the guerrilla war of Maoists has to be understood. We contact people who have surrendered. They help in understanding the techniques of Maoists. We find out what are the minus points of Maoists. I work on this strategy with my team and carry out the operation against them.''

Laxman is on Maoists' target

During my posting in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, I eliminated at least 15 Maoists in an encounter with my team. Since then the Maoists have targeted me. But, senior officers came to know about this, therefore, keeping in mind my safety, they transferred me from there. When I was in Bijapur. I stayed there from 2016 to 2018."

An encounter that etched in his memory

An encounter took place in the Rajnandgaon district on August 3, 2019, on the banks of the Bagh River. My method of operation is very meticulous as tips are given to the team members during the demo. Then, depending on the situation, planning will be changed. We were a team of 25 and took part in the encounter at Bagh river. We killed seven Maoists in that encounter. In the operation, one of our jawans was injured. Because of our planning, we were successful.''

Not a single policeman was martyred during encounters

''It is my good fortune that for 10 years I was living in Maoist-affected areas and I was involved in more than 100 encounters. But not a single cop of my team was martyred in any encounter, but only sustained injuries. The main credit goes to policemen, who accompany me to carry out the operation by trusting me. I draw inspiration from them by seeing their courage. I believe in teamwork and everybody's contribution was there for the successful conduct of encounters.''