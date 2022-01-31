Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Deepu Buddhe from Chamarajanagar is Karnataka's first transwoman to pursue a Ph.D. Though she has been facing difficulties from childhood due to her gender identity and dysphoria, Deepu fought both visible and invisible battles with Dr. B.R Ambedkar as her inspiration.

It has been seven months since she started pursuing the Ph.D. at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Center at the University of Mysore. Her research topic "Life and Struggles of Sexual Minorities in Mysore and Chamarajanagar Districts - A Critical Study" under the guidance of Dr. Somashekhar speaks a lot about her aim to contribute to her community that faces social ostracisation.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Deepu said she was happy that not just her guide but every other professor in her college showed great support to her. Deepu was using her dead name until finishing her graduation. A resident of Heggavadipura village of Chamarajanagar taluk in Chamarajanagar district, she said she realized she was born "in the wrong body" as early as Class 8. "It wasn't until I started my post-graduation that I came out of the closet and accepted my life on my terms," she said.

The road so far has been tough for Deepu who had to beg for money and deal with months-long depression and other mental health issues. Yet, she managed to score 80% in her Master's degree. Deepu repeatedly talks about how Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's thoughts have inspired her.

"Every transgender should pursue their education as themselves rather than hiding their identity. No one should forget that 'change' is possible only through 'education'. I feel proud to say that I am the first transgender in the state to pursue Ph.D.," she said.

Read: In a first, transgender doctor heads covid vaccination centre in Delhi