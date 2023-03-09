New Delhi: Those who completed B Tech usually want to settle down in software jobs, or else go to abroad for greener pastures. Girls, too, choose the similar path or tie the nupital knot and settle down in life. But, Delhi-based Tapsi Upadhyay has chosen a different path. This 21-year-old girl has studied B Tech, but aims to provide healthy and delicious street food to people. For that, with an innovative idea, she has set up a stall naming it as 'B Tech Panipuri Wali' and started riding a Bullet on the streets of Delhi. With her endeavour, she sets an example showing her commitment towards profession.

Taapsee Upadhyay, who completed B Tech in Computer Science from Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak of Haryana, decided to start her own business. For this purpose, a mobile stall has also been set up and she is boldly roaming around in many parts of the city making healthy and delicious Panipuri and selling them at affordable prices. By selling 'Panipuri' in many selected areas, he attracted everyone's attention with her drive and commitment and became famous as 'B Tech Panipuri Wali'. Taapsee has also started a special website in this regard. Some videos have been posted on it. Also, she is trying to expand her business by inviting franchisees as well.

Recently, a netizen shared a video of this stall and it went viral on social media. More than three lakh people liked this video in which she is explaining the street food she is serving after opening her stall. In this video, she explains her diet and also mentions the difficulties she faces as a woman.

Taapsee explained that many people are asking why she is selling 'Panipuri' after completing B Tech. It is not safe for a young woman to be on the streets like this. On the other hand, netizens, who have seen this video, are leaving comments praising her efforts. A netizen commented that Supergirl.. keep it up. "Tough girl" and a person wished that God would give her more success. Another netizen praised her by commenting, "Great job sister.. I salute you".