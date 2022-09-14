Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A woman patient here underwent a valve replacement surgery successfully, registering an achievement for the doctors who treated her. The patient Kavita was suffering from irregular heartbeat, vomiting tendencies, nervousness, and other medical conditions for the past two years. She then consulted the doctors of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut, where she was diagnosed with heart malfunction.

Dr. Rohit Kumar Chauhan from the cardio-thoracic department at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College and hospital said that the facility of heart valve replacement surgery is now available in medical colleges and the success in this surgery is a major achievement since it would now provide reassurance to other patients in the city.

"The Meerut medical college provides the facility for the replacement of valves. When the valve in the heart catches an infection, the valve should ideally be replaced immediately. Otherwise, the infection fully impairs the functioning of the heart, which will then require need the patient to undergo a replacement of the whole heart, which is a costly affair. It is therefore better to replace the valve sooner to avoid complications," Dr Chauhan said.

Read: Elderly man undergoes surgery for removal of fungal ball from heart valve

Speaking about the cost of the heart valve, Dr. Chauhan said, "The cost of the heart valve is Rs 50,000, and one, two even four valves can be replaced at a time. The patients who have the Ayushman Bharat medical insurance can be treated for free."