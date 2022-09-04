Meerut (UP): A father killed his 12-year-old daughter by throwing her into a canal for allegedly talking to a boy in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Police arrested the accused and his wife after they confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Earlier, the couple tried to divert the issue by registering a missing complaint of their daughter with the local police. A police official said that the accused Bablu, a resident of Singhawali area of Baghpat district lived with his wife Ruby, three children -- 14-year-old Vansh, 12-year-old Chanchal, and 5-year-old Aarav -- in Gang Nahar.

Bablu's daughter Chanchal went missing at 8 o'clock on the night of September 1. Following this Bablu lodged a case with the police alleging the kidnapping of his daughter. Police started an investigation and searched the girl at all possible locations but didn't find any trace of her.

Later police called Chanchal's father Bablu for questioning. During interrogation, he broke down and confessed to the crime. Bablu revealed that he and his wife took Chanchal to the Bhola Jhal at 10 o'clock on Thursday night and threw her in the canal. Asked about the reason for doing so, he told the police that her daughter used to talk to a young man.

SP Rural said that Chanchal was seen going with her parents in the CCTV footage of the area near the canal. "However, the dead body is yet to be recovered," he said while adding that the couple planned the entire conspiracy along with their brother-in-law. "At present, the accused brother-in-law is absconding and his location is being traced, he will be arrested soon," the SP said.