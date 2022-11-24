Meerut: Faculty members at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have started giving lectures in classes and orientation of the new batch of MBBS students in 'Hinglish' -- a mix of Hindi and English. English medical terminologies are used in the lectures but the instructions are in Hindi.

R.C. Gupta, Principal of LLRM medical college, said, "We have already started teaching MBBS students in the bilingual medium, a first in our state. The state government had given its nod for it over a month ago." Pankaj Agarwal, Head of the Department of Endocrinology at LLRM, said, "As the New Education Policy lays emphasis on education in the native language, we have prepared content for various topics of MBBS curriculum in Hindi. It is being compiled in books."

Agarwal, who started the process with a campaign 'Medical concepts in Hindi' (MCH) in 2017, said, "We have prepared study materials of different topics, all part of various subjects of the MBBS course. It is available for free on the MCH website and app. There are 300 videos and nearly 1,000 articles."

He denied that teaching in Hindi will reduce the importance of English and said, "The beauty of the content is that medical terminology is written in Hindi. For instance, the thyroid gland has been written in Hindi but is not translated. Our effort is to teach medical science and develop a parallel content of all subjects of medical science so that Hindi medium students may understand the subject well and not lag behind English-speaking classmates."

Another faculty member said, "We used to deliver lectures in English. Now, 'Hinglish' is being used in the orientation of the new batch of MBBS students. Topics will be explained in Hindi though the medical terminology will remain in English." (IANS)

