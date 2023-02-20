Meerut: A 19-year-old boy was fatally shot and his girl friend succumbed to bullet injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Meeerut district on Sunday after the girl's family caught them in an intimate position, police officials said. The deceased were identified as Shakshi, (19), and Shubham, (19)-both residents of Pepla village here in the district.

The duo - in love - were alone in the girl's house at the time of the incident , police quoted the relatives of the girl as saying. Police said both had sustained bullet injuries. The boy was shot at his temple whereas the girl had received the bullet in her chest, they said.

Police said the girl's family was outside the house and they heard the successive bullet shots which prompted them to check inside the house. According to the family, when they came inside, blood spots were found on the sofa, bed, wall and the table inside the room. The girl was fighting for her life while the boy was dead already. They rushed the critically injured girl to Subharti hospital in the vicinity where she succumbed to the injuries later.

According to neighbours, the young couple had several intimate videos of them stored in their mobiles. The girl's family came to know of this which could have led to the killings, they said. The girl and boy knew each other since school days. They had grown close in the past two years, they added.

Jani police station which has jurisdiction over the crime spot moved the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations. It is still unclear as to what led to the killings. Police are probing the incident on both the angles — suspected dishonour killings and deaths by suicide.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the couple with gunshot injuries was found inside the room of a girl's house. The youth had gunshot injuries on his temple and the girl was shot in her breast. Girl's relatives said that she was alive at the time of the incident. The injured girl was immediately rushed to Subharti hospital by her relatives.

The official said they have been examining the incident from all angles. To detect gunshot residues (GSR) on the hands of a suspect or victim, tests will be carried out. Ballistic test on the recovered firearm will also be carried out to determine the range and the firearm used in the crime.