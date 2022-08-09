Meerut: A Class VIII girl in Meerut has refused to go to school after a local goon, who has been allegedly harassing her for six months and threatened her with an acid attack, her family said. Police registered a case against the accused and launched a man-hunt to nab him. The family from the Lisadi Gate area said the man was threatening to kidnap their daughter if she did not make friends with him.

When she refused the friendship offer, he threatened to pour acid on the girl, who is now refusing to go to school, the family said. Taking immediate cognizance of the complaint, the police has registered an FIR against the accused. Police officer Nagar Arvind Chaurasia said that the accused youth is absconding in a case adding the police are interrogating his brother to know the whereabouts of the accused.