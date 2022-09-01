Meerut: The police on Wednesday arrested three men, including the brother-in-law of a pregnant woman, two days after allegedly murdering her and her five-year-old son and decamping with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The accused identified as Harish was arrested, along with two of his accomplices from Noida.

They were nabbed on the basis of call details and the CCTV footage of the crime spot. Police said that the accused Harish, along with the accomplices strangulated his sister-in-law Shikha, wife of Sandeep Kumar, a bank manager and her minor son Rupansh to death inside their house in Hastinapur on Monday and later stuffed the bodies inside the boxes of beds in two different rooms.

Also read: Double murder of wife and son in Meerut

The accused also robbed over Rs 2 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh from the house before locking the doors of the rooms and the main gate of the house, police said. When Kumar on returning home did not find them, he searched for them, but to no avail and later lodged a police complaint. Later, the family found the bodies after breaking open the doors of the rooms.

During the police interrogation of the accused, it surfaced that after committing the murder, the accused reached Noida via Meerut on deceased Shikha's Scooty. SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said that Harish has confessed to committing the crime. Sandeep Kumar was having a tussle with Harish and had told Harish to stay away from his family, police said. Further probe into the case was going on.