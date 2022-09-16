Kota (Rajasthan): The National Medical Commission has released the list of 29 countries where Indian students earlier pursuing undergraduate medical courses in various Ukrainian universities, will be allowed to continue their studies. A notification to this effect was released on Thursday.

Indian students pursuing MBBS courses in the medical institutions of Ukraine were forced to leave the war-ravaged country. Scores of Indian medicos were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine. But after returning to India, the fate of Indian students was undecided. Now, these medical students under the Student Mobility Program will carry on their studies in 29 countries, including the USA, France, and Sweden.

An education expert from Kota, Dev Sharma said, "Indian medical students affected by the Russia-Ukraine war will now be able to study in following countries such as Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Slovenia, Spain, Uzbekistan, United States, Italy, Belgium, Egypt, Belarus, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Romania, Sweden, Israel, Iran, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey, Croatia, and Hungary. On September 6, the green signal was given for the Student Mobility program. But the list of countries was announced on Thursday."

Elaborating further, Sharma said, "The rules of our country for students pursuing MBBS courses in overseas countries are strict. Even in normal circumstances or an emergency, the students cannot be rehabilitated in Indian universities. Hence, these students are translocated to other foreign universities. But after the completion of their courses, these students will have to procure medical degrees from their parent universities in Ukraine."