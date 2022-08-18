New Delhi: One of the largest Medical Institutions in Central Asia has opened its office in the national capital to help Indian students with admission and education in Uzbekistan. Tashkent Medical Academy which is one of the top institutions in Uzbekistan for medical education has also decided to help Ukraine returned medical students complete their courses.

The university which completed its 100 years of establishment last year, chose to open its first-ever overseas office in India. The high-level delegation of TMA is currently in New Delhi to explore the possibilities of collaboration in India in the medical field and also to start recruitment of Indian students for the TMA.

"This is the first representative office of Tashkent Medical Academy abroad so it's very important. In the future, we will be opening our office in other countries also. Our representative office in India will be responsible for selecting Indian students who want to study at Tashkent Medical Academy. Also, they will be responsible for training our staff at the Tashkent Academy in India and we want an exchange between Uzbek students and Indian students. I think it will be improving cooperation between India and Uzbekistan," said Murad M Jafarov, Head of the International Department of Tashkent Medical Academy.

The war in Ukraine forced nearly twenty thousand Indian students to leave their education in the middle and return back home. Now, the Institution from Uzbekistan may open a new avenue for such students as the TMA is planning to accommodate some percentage of Ukraine returned medical students as well. "We have been planning this for the last one year. Now, this war in Ukraine because of which many medical students had to leave their studies and returned to their countries. Uzbekistan is now open in this country and now we can transfer Ukraine medical students to our institution.

We have a limited quota and we can select the best students from India who can study in Uzbekistan. Also, we now have this collaboration with India's National Medical council which approves our medical education in India because after graduating one must pass the examination in India only then he/she can work as a physician in India," said Jafarov. TMA has collaborated with the Indian company Axis Institute of International Studies which has been working in Uzbekistan for the last four years.

"Tashkent Medical Academy is no. 1 in Uzbekistan for medical education. This time we were looking for some company who can cooperate. We shortlisted 14 companies and selected the no. 1 which is Axis Institute of International Studies because they have very good practice and good technology" added Murad M Jafarov. Amongst the other factors attracting students to foreign universities, the cost is the foremost when it comes to medical education. In Uzbekistan, medical education is 75% cheaper than in India.

"The six years degree course that they have in Uzbekistan completes the norms of the National Medical Council which means students can complete their degree and start practicing in India without any additional exams. What Indian private universities are offering in medical education, we can get the same in Uzbekistan at 25% of that cost. Uzbekistan is an India-friendly country as we know and this is a great tie-up," said Ravinder Singh, Managing Director of the Axis Institute of International Education.

The Tashkent Medical Academy has fixed a quota to take a certain number of medical students who returned from Ukraine. They will be accommodating students from 1st to the fifth year in their institution who will be able to continue their education from where they left in Ukraine.