Cuttack (Odisha): In an alleged case of medical negligence, a woman had to lose one of her body parts due to a faulty cancer report. The incident has been reported from the Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital and the condition of the patient is stated to be critical. According to a complaint lodged by her relative, the woman was admitted to SCB after a cyst developed in her breast. She then got operated on at the surgery department and the cist sample was sent to the Pathology department for further investigation.

“The Pathology department report confirmed that the woman was suffering from cancer. After the malignancy report arrived, she had to undergo another operation at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre.” Apart from the removal of the body part, the woman also underwent chemotherapy treatment, reports stated.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s relative with the SCB superintendent, “A Dhenkanal-based woman was admitted to SCB after a cyst was developed in her breast. She was then operated and the cist sample was sent to pathology for further investigation. And the Pathology department report confirmed that the woman was suffering from cancer.”

The relative further claimed, “After the cancer report, the patient had to undergo another operation at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre. Also, she had got one of her body parts removed as part of treatment. She also underwent chemotherapy. However, the doctor treating the patient raised doubt about the pathology report and asked to carry out the test again. It was then the pathology department gave a revised report stating that she was not suffering from cancer, but the wrong report was due to human error. By the time the Pathology department came up with rectified report, the woman had already lost one of her body parts.”

Complainant Saritdip Tripathy said, “We conducted a test outside the hospital, which came cancer-negative. When we showed the report to the doctor concerned said the patient has no cancer cells. He asked us to show the correct report to continue the treatment. So, we again went to the SCB pathology department and showed the report asking them to provide us with the right report so that we can continue with the chemotherapy. They went inside the department and after some time they made a revelation that your mother is not suffering from cancer. By the time they made this statement my mother had undergone chemotherapy thrice and lost one of her body parts.”

However, the doctor treating the patient suspected the Pathology department report and asked to carry out the test again. The second time, the pathology department gave a revised report saying that the tumour was benign. The hospital authorities have started a probe into it to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.