New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the beginning of medical education in Hindi will bring a big positive change in the country.

"This launch in the field of medical education is going to bring a big positive change in the country. With this, while lakhs of students will be able to study in their own language, many doors of opportunities will also open for them," the PM tweeted.

He was reacting to the launch of such a course by Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhopal. Shah on Sunday released textbooks for three subjects in Hindi for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi language.

Calling it an important day in history, Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.