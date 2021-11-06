Chennai: A pall of gloom descended on Vadakumarai village in Salem, the Western district of Tamil Nadu, as a medical aspirant allegedly committed suicide.

Subhashchandra Bose, a resident of Vadagumarai in Salem district had appeared for NEET. However, he failed to score much-needed marks in the examination.

Anguished over his failure, he allegedly consumed pesticides on November 2. It is said that the boy writhed in pain in the bed for the last five days and his parents took him to the government hospital in Athur in Salem district.

As his health condition was unstable, the medical officials referred him to a private hospital in Salem for further treatment. However, Bose died around 3.20 am on Saturday.

His body was taken to the Government hospital in Salem for postmortem, where a large number of relatives gathered, leading to tense moments.

Bose, son of Ganesan, completed class 12 in 2019. Further, he had been trying to crack the NEET exam for the last two years. He scored 158 marks on the first attempt and 261 marks on the second attempt, the results of which were announced four days back.

While addressing the media, Ganesan expressed deep grief and said that he had sold two acres of land for his son's study, but now he has lost everything. He further said that no one should face any such situation and demanded that the Centre should permanently scarp NEET.

