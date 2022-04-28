Nellore (AP): The media should hold a mirror to society and strive for positive change, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Wednesday. Journalism should rise on the foundations of ethics and people should encourage it, he said, addressing an event after inaugurating the new 100-metre tower of the 10 Kw AIR FM radio station in his hometown. The Vice-President observed that people would admire the media only when it stayed closer to truth and farther from sensationalism or it would only lead to apprehensions among all.

"There has always been a debate over media freedom and it should continue. The society and democracy can be safeguarded only through media freedom but if anyone tries to misuse the freedom, they should be sternly dealt with," Naidu said. The Vice-President recalled the popularity of radio and the important role it played in educating various sections of the society on a wide range of issues, besides bringing recognition to many artists.

He was happy to inaugurate the FM station for which he had earlier laid the foundation stone as the then Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Naidu said. State Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, All India Radio Director General N Venudhar Reddy and other senior officials attended the event. The Vice-President later inaugurated the Devireddy Sarada Charitable Trust in Nellore.