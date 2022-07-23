Ranchi: "Of late, we see media running 'Kangaroo courts', at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide. Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy," opined CJI NV Ramana. By overstepping and breaching responsibilities, the media is taking democracy two steps backwards while the print media still has a certain degree of accountability whereas electronic media has zero accountability, said the CJI

Also read: Laws are being passed without scrutiny in India: CJI NV Ramana

Politicians, bureaucrats, police officers and other public representatives are often provided with security even after their retirement owing to the sensitiveness of their jobs. Ironically, judges are not extended similar protection. he said. He expressed concern over the increasing number of physical attacks on judges while they have to live in the same society as the people that they have been convicted of without any security or assurance of safety.