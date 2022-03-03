New Delhi The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a fresh advisory in view of increasing Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities and reports of heavy fighting. In the advisory, the MEA detailed the do's and don’ts and potential threats which need to take care of. Citizens are asked to remain alert of possible Aerial Raids, Attacks by Aircraft/Drones, Missile attacks Artillery Shelling, Small Arms/Gunfire, Grenade Explosions, etc. Citizens are advised to Compile and Share Information with their fellow Indians, Remain mentally strong/Do not panic and Organise yourselves in small groups/squads of ten Indian students/within that organized buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of ten persons. While some don'ts include-keep ready a small kit of essential items on persons or at hand round the clock, Emergency Kit should contain Passport, ID Card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks and a comfortable pair of shoes, as available.

ETV Bharat is reproducing the entire advisory in verbatim

Potentially dangerous/difficult situations to be expected

Aerial Raids, Attacks by Aircraft/Drones

Missile attacks

Artillery Shelling

Small Arms/Gunfire

Grenade Explosions

Molotov Cocktails (including by local people/militia)

Building Collapse

Falling Debris

Internet Jamming

Lack of Electricity/Food/Water

Exposure to freezing temperature

Psychological Trauma/feeling of Panic

Injuries/Lack of medical support

Lack of Transportation

The face-to-face situation with armed fighters/military personnel

Ground Rules/Do’s

Compile and Share Information with your fellow Indians

Remain mentally strong/Do not panic

Organize yourselves in small groups/squads of ten Indian students/within that organize buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of ten persons

Your presence and whereabouts must always be known to your buddy /small group coordinator

Make a WhatsApp group, Compile details, names, addresses, mobile numbers, and contact in India/Share geolocation on WhatsApp with Control Room(s) in Embassy or in New Delhi/Update information every 08 hours/Keep frequent headcount (every 08 hours)/Group/Squad coordinators to report their location to Control Rooms/Helpline Numbers

Only Coordinator/Deputy coordinator should communicate with local authorities/Embassy/Control Rooms in India to conserve phone batteries

Survival Guidelines

Keep ready a small kit of essential items on persons or at hand round the clock

Emergency Kit should contain Passport, ID Card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks, and a comfortable pair of shoes, as available

Conserve and share food and water: avoid full meals, eat smaller portions to extend the rations. Stay hydrated. If you find yourself in an open area/field, melt snow to make water

If available, keep one large garbage bag per person to use as ground matting/cover against exposure to rain/ cold/storm/during forced march/evacuation

If injured or ill – intimate condition and seek advice from Control Room/Helpline/WhatsApp

Delete all unnecessary apps in mobile, limit conversations to low volume/audio mode to conserve battery

Stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, basements, bunkers.

If you find yourself in the streets, then walk on the sides of the roads, close to the cover of buildings, crouch low to avoid being targeted, do not cross streets, avoid city centers, downtown areas. Turn around street corners in urban areas with great caution

In each designated group/squad, keep a white flag/white cloth for waving

Learn two or three sentences in Russian (e.g., we are students, we are not combatants, please do not harm us, we are from India)

Here are the sentences in Russian:

Я студентизИндии (I am a student from India) - Ya student iz Indii

Я некомбатант (I am a non-combatant) - Ya niekombatant

Пожалуйстапомогите (Please help me) - Pozhalusta pomogite mne

When stationary, do regular deep breathing mild movement of limbs to maintain good blood circulation

Pack minimum personal belongings (other than the emergency kit) preferably in a small backpack suitable for long trek/walking

Be ready to move under instructions at short notice/do not carry large bags to avoid slowing down, fatigue and crowding

If stopped by military check-post or by police/armed personnel/militia – Cooperate/Obey/Raise your hands with open palms facing forward above your shoulders/Remain polite/Provide necessary information/Contact the Control Room/Helpline when possible without confrontation

Movement for evacuation should be done in coordination with authorities as guided by Control Room/Helpline

Don’ts

Avoid stepping out from your bunker/basement/shelter at all times

Do not go to downtown/crowded areas

Do not join local protestors or militia

Refrain from commenting on social media

Don’t pick up weapons or any unexploded ammunition/shells

Do not take pictures/selfies with military vehicles/troops/soldiers/check posts/militia

Do not try and film live combat situations

In the event of warning sirens, take immediate shelter wherever possible. If you are in the open, lie flat on your stomach and cover your head with your backpack

Do not light fires in enclosed spaces

Do not consume alcohol/refrain from substance abuse

Do not wear wet socks to avoid chill blains/frostbite. Wherever possible, remove your shoes and dry your socks and other wet belongings

Avoid unstable/damaged buildings and be mindful of falling/flying debris

Stay away from glass windows to avoid injury from flying glass during explosions or gunfire

At check-posts, do not alarm the armed personnel by suddenly reaching for things/documents in your pockets unless told to do so. Do not engage in sudden or jerky movements when confronted by armed personnel.

Read: PM Modi spoke to Putin, reviews situation in Ukraine, especially Kharkiv