Hyderabad: Hyundai, KFC, Pizza Hut and Kia are facing severe backlash in India after their Pakistani handles posted controversial tweets on 'Kashmir solidarity day' following which the Indian counterparts had to issue explanations and apology statements. India has also summoned the South Korean ambassador on Monday.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said it was highlighted to the envoy that the matter concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be "no compromise". Bagchi said that immediately after the social media post on Sunday, the Indian Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai headquarters and sought an explanation.

"The ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on February 7. The strong displeasure of the government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him," Bagchi said.

"It was highlighted that this matter concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise. We expected the company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues," he said. South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed regret over the issue during a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, according to Bagchi. "While they discussed several issues, the RoK Foreign Minister also conveyed that they regretted the offense caused to the people and government of India by the social media post," Bagchi said.

"A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it does not comment on political or religious issues," Bagchi said. "But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Meanwhile, a Delhi based lawyer filed a complaint against Hyundai India, KIA India, KFC India, and Pizza Hut India and has requested the Minister of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Delhi Police to de-register these companies and lodge an FIR against them for the offence under Sections 121A,153, 153a,504,505 of IPC and IT Act. Complainant Lawyer Vineet Jindal stated that the companies have posted on their social media account offensive statements and posts challenging the sovereignty of our country.

Earlier on February 5, an unverified Twitter handle (@PakistanHyundai) of Hyundai tweeted to support the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. Along with that unverified account of the company on Facebook remembered "the sacrifices" and supported the "struggle for freedom". Soon after, #BoycottHyundai started trending on Twitter, with Indians condemning the car giant's controversial stand.

Hyundai Post on Facebook

Following its parent company, KIA corporation tweeted on the same day through an unverified handle @KiaCrossroads, "We stand united for the freedom of Kashmir." Gluing itself in the controversy, KFC realized "the right to freedom" of people and felt their "cravings for freedom" through a post on Facebook. The matter further caught fire when Pizza Hut Pakistan through its Instagram handle (pizzahutpak) asked people "to join hands and stand united for the freedom" of Kashmir.

KIA Motors on twitter

KFC on Facebook

Reacting to the repercussions of their post, Hyundai India and Hyundai Motor Company issued an official statement that they stand firmly with the strong ethos of India and they have zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication. Consequently, KFC India tweeted to apologize, "We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride."

Pizza Hut, in its statement, said "it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all our brothers and sisters with pride.

Read: Here is why #BoycottHyundai is trending in India