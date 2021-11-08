New Delhi: A senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today. The ministry lodged a strong protest against an incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by the Pakistan side, official sources confirmed on Monday.

Pakistani maritime security agency fired upon an Indian fishing boat ‘Jalpari’ on 6 November, resulting in the death of an Indian fisherman and serious injury to another fisherman.

The Government of India condemned the action of the Pakistani agency of firing at an Indian fishing boat and causing loss of life which is in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings, said the source.

It was reiterated that the authorities in Pakistan consider the issue of fishermen as a humanitarian and livelihood matter.

The government of Pakistan was also called upon to conduct an inquiry into the incident and to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked firing.

Earlier on Sunday, India strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency or PMSA, upon an Indian fishing boat resulting in the death of one Indian fisherman and another injured.

The injured fisherman is being treated at a hospital in Okha, Gujarat.

Sources had said, "We have taken serious note of this incident. We are going to take up this issue diplomatically with the Pakistan side. The matter is under investigation and further details will be shared in due course."

Over the years, numerous incidents of Pakistan firing at Indian fishing boats and detaining Indian fishermen have been reported from time to time.