New Delhi: A driver employed at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was arrested on Friday for passing confidential information to Pakistan. The former was honey-trapped by Pakistan ISI (Inter Services Intelligence), wherein an operative, under the pretense of being a woman, was receiving information from the driver in exchange for money, according to reports.

The arrest was made in Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi on espionage charges. Police are currently conducting further probe into the matter. (with Agency inputs)