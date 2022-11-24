New Delhi: India on Thursday confirmed that Qatar has told that no invitation was extended to Zakir Naik to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022. Addressing the media here on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The issue of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik being wanted has been raised with Qatar. Qatar has told that no invitation was extended to Zakir Naik to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022".

This comes after New Delhi apprised Doha that it would be forced to call off Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar’s visit to the FIFA World Cup inauguration if Zakir Naik is formally invited to watch the grand inauguration of the event from the VVIP box. According to sources, Qatar has called the earlier reports deliberate “disinformation” being spread by third countries to adversely impact India-Qatar bilateral relations. Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik faces multiple cases of money laundering and hates speech in India and his organisation Islamic Research Foundation is banned in the country.

Also read: MEA staff arrested for passing sensitive info to Pakistan: Report

In 2016, Indian authorities charged Naik for money laundering while abroad in Malaysia; Naik did not return to India and became a citizen of Malaysia. Furthermore, the MEA spokesperson told that Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Qatar was short. It had no time for structured meetings.

On the question of whether the issue of Indian navy officers being detained in Doha was discussed, Bagchi said that the case of eight naval officials imprisoned in Doha since August has been pursued, but not by the V-P during his recent visit to Qatar. "India has requested for consular access for the eight Indian Navy officers in Qatar custody even as some of the detainees were able to meet family members", MEA spox added.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid a visit to Qatar from November 20-21 at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar. He attended the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 20 and met a cross-section of the Indian community on November 21. The V-P joined Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and other dignitaries at the inauguration of the World Cup. On the sidelines, he interacted with the Amir of Qatar, the UN Secretary-General, the FIFA President, the IOC President, and several other world leaders.