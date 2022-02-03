New Delhi: A day after the External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing the BJP government of bringing China and Pakistan together, the MEA spokesperson said that EAM's tweets are self-explanatory.

When asked for a comment on Rahul Gandhi's remark in the Parliament, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday during a media briefing said, "EAM's tweets are self-explanatory. He had issued a series of tweets after the discussion in Parliament. I don't have anything to add to that."

In a series of tweets yesterday, Jaishankar was seen hitting out at the Congress leader after he came down heavily upon PM Narendra Modi for bringing China and Pakistan together, in his Parliament remarks.

In his speech, the Congress leader said that the Modi government has brought Pakistan and China together, terming it a single biggest crime against India. "The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. This is fundamental for India and what have you done, you have brought them together," he said.

Today, do not be under any illusion. "Do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. Do not underestimate the power that stands in front of us, do not underestimate it. You have brought Pakistan and China together and this is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," Gandhi said in his speech in the Loksabha.

Reacting to the Congress leader's allegation, EAM Jaishankar said in a tweet, “In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s. From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration. In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started. So ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then?.

Rahul Gandhi in his remarks in the Lok Sabha also criticized the BJP government on India’s foreign policy and said that the country was completely isolated and surrounded.

“Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today, India is completely isolated and surrounded. We are surrounded by Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position,” he said.

Taking a dig at Gandhi over his accusation, Foreign Minister Jaishankar added in his tweet "Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave on guest for Republic Day.”

Earlier today, the United States rejected the remark made by the Congress leader against the BJP government in the Loksabha and said that 'wouldn't endorse those remarks'.