New Delhi: Responding to queries on the recent New York Times report which stated that India had purchased the spyware tool Pegasus as part of a $2 billion arms deal with Israel in 2017, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that the details of the deals are publicly available and no information is available with the ministry on the matter.

"The alleged matter (spyware row) referred to is under investigation by a committee set up by the Supreme Court. No information is available with the Ministry of External Affairs on this matter. As regards the Prime Minister's visit to Israel in 2017, 7 MoUs were signed, details of which are publicly available," said official MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

As per the NYT report, the government of India got the Pegasus spyware as part of an India-Israel defence deal in 2017. The report also claimed that the spyware was later allegedly used by the Indian government to collect information about more than 1,000 political opponents, civil rights activists and journalists.

The report also referred to PM Modi's visit to Israel in July 2017 - to become the first Indian prime minister to visit the country. For decades, India had maintained a policy of what it called commitment to the Palestinian cause, and relations with Israel were frosty. The Modi visit, however, was notably cordial, complete with a carefully staged moment of him and (then Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu walking together barefoot on a local beach, it said.

They had a reason for the warm feelings. Their countries had agreed on the sale of a package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly USD 2 billion -- with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces. Months later, Netanyahu made a rare state visit to India. And in June 2019, India voted in support of Israel at the UN's Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organisation, a first for the nation, the report said.

Read: FBI confirms it bought spyware from Israel's NSO Group