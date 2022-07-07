New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that a large number of G20 events will be organised across the country during India's presidency of G20 in December this year.

While responding to a question on whether after J&K, India has proposed to hold G20 meetings in Ladakh as well, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "India will assume the presidency of G20 in December, this year and a large number of G20 events will be organised across the country during our presidency". "There is no need to speculate at this stage on these things," added Bagchi.

After China and Pakistan objected to India's plan of holding G20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir, the centre has proposed to organise these meetings in Ladakh as well though there is no official word on its from the Ministry of External Affairs. According to sources, the Ministry of External Affairs had written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs asking for support that would be required at every stage of hosting the G20 meetings, including guidance and facilitation on the identification of the venues.

It also asked for the appointment of nodal officers for the overall coordination of G20 meetings. However, referring to a letter from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur has accorded sanction to the nomination of a senior IAS and an IPS officer as UT-level nodal officers for coordination with the MEA (G20 secretariat) on behalf of the UT administration given the scheduled G20 meetings.

Also read: After J&K, India mulls holding G-20 meetings in Ladakh as well

According to an order issued by Commissioner and Secretary of Ladakh’s General Administration Department, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, both these nodal officers include Commissioner and Secretary Industries and Commerce, Saugat Biswas, IAS, who is also the Divisional Commissioner of the UT. And, the other officer is Junaid Mehmood, the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Leh-Kargil Range.

This comes as the bilateral ties between India and China are down the low with the ongoing standoff on the Line of Actual Control. Over the past two years, both armies are involved in a major clash with each other in Ladakh along the LAC. After several rounds of diplomatic talks, disengagement has taken place between them but they continue to remain in the face-to-face position in some areas.

On Thursday, Jaishankar met Chinese FM Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G 20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali. EAM called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The two Ministers also exchanged perspectives on other regional and global developments. Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated India’s support during China’s BRICS Chairship this year and assured China’s support for India’s upcoming G20 and SCO Presidency. They agreed to remain in touch.