New Delhi: India has taken strong exception to the remarks of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong against the Indian lawmakers, and has summoned Simon Wong, the country's envoy to India.

Addressing Singapore's Parliament on Wednesday, Loong had invoked Jawaharlal Nehru to argue how a democracy should function while saying that half of the MPs in India had criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder.

The Ministry of External Affairs, sources said, took a strong exception to Loong's remarks and raised the issue with the Singaporean High Commissioner. "The remarks by the prime minister of Singapore were uncalled for. We are taking up the matter with the Singaporean side," sources said.

Loong while debating on the Committee of Privileges' report on complaints about untruths told by former Workers' Party lawmaker Raeesah Khan, said, "While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated."

READ: Singapore PM praises Jawaharlal Nehru in parliament, Congress leader compares it with Modi's 'denigration'