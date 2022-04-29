New Delhi: India on Thursday said that it is not the opportune time for the resumption of issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals. This comes days after India announced the suspension of tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals. Addressing the weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, "We are aware of the COVID situation in Chinese cities like Shanghai...Not the opportune time for resumption of issuance of tourist visas for China".

In a circular issued on April 20 regarding India, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, “Tourist visas issued to nationals of China (People’s Republic) are no longer valid." It said the following passengers are allowed to enter India: nationals of Bhutan, India, Maldives and Nepal; passengers with a residence permit issued by India; passengers with a visa or an e-visa issued by India; passengers with an overseas citizen of India (OCI) card or booklet; passengers with a person of Indian origin (PIO) card; and passengers with a diplomatic passport.

Meanwhile, India has been pressing the issue of as many as 22,000 Indian students with China. The students who are enrolled in Chinese universities are facing trouble going back for physical classes. However, China has to date refused them to enter the country. Mea spokesperson Bagchi further said, "China themselves have not issued visas to us; have been suspended (visa issuance to India) since 2020...Not the right time to discuss the issuance of tourist visas for China".

Also Read: Around 40-50 Indians still in Ukraine, of which only few willing to return: Govt

Currently, Covid cases are at a peak in China. China's capital Beijing closed some schools and public spaces as most of the Chinese capital's 22 million residents turned up for more mass COVID-19 testing as covid cases continue to increase in the country.