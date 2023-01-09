New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday kicked off the 3rd Disarmament and International Security fellowship programme at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service here. Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma, inaugurated the 18-day programme in which young diplomats from 30 countries are participating.

The fellowship programme is aimed at equipping participants with knowledge and perspectives on issues related to contemporary disarmament, non-proliferation, arms control, and international security affairs, and familiarizing them with India and aspects of India’s foreign policy.

It features talks, presentations, and simulation exercises by leading experts on a range of subjects such as the global security environment, weapons of mass destruction, certain conventional weapons, space security, security of cyberspace, export controls, and emerging technologies.

It also includes visits to facilities of the Department of Atomic Energy of India and the Indian Space Research Organization to provide the fellows a first-hand exposure to India’s civil nuclear and civil space program.

The fellowship programme fulfills the mandate of the UN General Assembly resolution "United Nations study on disarmament and non-proliferation education” and is also in line with the focus on ‘Disarmament Education’ in UN Secretary General’s Agenda for Disarmament "Securing our Common Future”. The first and second editions of the programme were held in January 2019 and 2020 respectively.