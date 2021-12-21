New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs, reacting to the arrest and imprisonment of 68 Indian fishermen and 10 boats from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities, on Tuesday said Indian High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of these fishermen and boats with the Government of Sri Lanka.

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are concerned about the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between 18-20 December 2021. As per our information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody. Our High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the Government of Sri Lanka."

On December 19, the fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and according to reports, they were produced before a Sri Lankan court and subsequently remanded in a Jaffna prison. According to sources, the arrested are remanded in judicial custody till December 31. The Sri Lankan Navy has the custody of 68 fishermen and 10 boats. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar has received representations on this issue from various political parties.

Also Read: India aims to bolster ties with Central Asian countries

Jaishankar was also called on the matter by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He has apprised them of all of the current situations and underlined the Government of India’s efforts to secure an early release. The Ministry of External Affairs has also directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide a list of people representing fishermen associations in the state for talks between the Indian side and the Lankan side on the dispute over fishing.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi further said that "the officials from the Consulate General of India, Jaffna, have met the detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support. This includes clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials, and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to relatives. They are also arranging legal representation."

"In the case of one fisherman who was indisposed, the Indian Consular Officer has visited him in the hospital to check on his welfare," Bagchi informed. It may be noted that in November, a fisherman from Ramanathapuram was killed in a Sri Lankan Navy action citing that he and his fellow fishermen had crossed the International marine waters into the Lankan side.