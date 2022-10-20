New Delhi : Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) may conduct Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) election on December 18 and counting on December 21. Although officially it has not been announced but sources have confirmed about the date to Etv Bharat on Thursday. As we know that Centre on Tuesday ratified the final report of the delimitation committee on redrawing the wards of the civic body.

According to the notification issued by Centre on Tuesday, a total of 250 wards have been chalked out for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), of which 42 wards will have to be reserved for Scheduled Castes. After the notification, now the State Election Commission (SEC) will decide about the poll schedule of the 250 wards. The Draft Delimitation Order was published on September 12 and put on the website of the SEC for information to general public and all concerned for inviting suggestions and objections till October 3.

Sources said that the delimitation commission had submitted its report on redrawing the wards of municipal corporations along with suggestions and objections on Monday."...Suggestions and objections so received have been examined and the Draft Delimitation Order for wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been amended wherever required, feasible and justified on reasonable grounds. Now, therefore, the Central Government, after careful consideration of all aspects, hereby determines the extent of each of the 250 wards as comprised within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi," said the notification issued on Tuesday.